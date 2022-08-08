Toys R Us back in 9 states; more shops ‘coming soon’

(NewsNation) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations across the nation.

According to Macy’s website, Toy R Us currently has more than 40 locations inside its stores in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Illinois, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri. More than 50 others are expected to open soon in other states, including Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Michigan and Connecticut.

In a July announcement, the retailer said the stores will begin opening in late July and rolling out through Oct. 15. The in-store shops cover 1,000 square feet in some locations, while others can be as large as 10,000 square feet.

The larger locations are expected to be at Macy’s flagship stores in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and San Francisco.

The toy brand returned to Macy’s as part of a partnership with WHP Global, which acquired the Toys R Us brand in March 2021.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and soon closed all of its stores in the United States.

NewsNation affiliate KRON contributed to this report.