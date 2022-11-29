(NewsNation) — Those looking to save money after Cyber Monday and Black Friday can look for deals on trips with Travel Deal Tuesday.

Forbes reports that Travel Deal Tuesday was created by the website Hopper six years ago. According to Hopper, Tuesday, Nov. 29 is when consumers can expect to see “more deals on travel than any other day in the post-Thanksgiving sales period.”

Jacob Palmer, senior director of content operations for BestReviews, says this is a huge opportunity for those in the travel industry to capture shoppers’ attention.

“It’s really just an opportunity to get and find deals for people that are looking for experiences — they aren’t looking for retail things,” Palmer said on “Morning in America.” “This is travel retailers’ way to get a piece of that opportunity and grab the share of that growing pie.”

Hopper says Travel Deal Tuesday 2021 had nearly 31% more deals than Cyber Monday, and 55% more than Black Friday. This year, the travel website says, they detect an average of 68 deals per second, which is 50% more than usual.

Watch the full interview in the video above.