Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record
Top Stories
What is a flash drought? An earth scientist explains
Top Stories
Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday
How to keep your car seats cooler in the summer heat
Video Icon
Video
Explainer: What is a zombie fire?
Video Icon
Video
How to handle extreme heat on the road
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Truckers struggle for work as demand drops
Demand for truck drivers soared during the pandemic but has dropped since
Many who were looking for work turned to truck driving during COVID
Truckers are now struggling to find jobs and make ends meet
Stephanie Whiteside
Updated:
Jul 5, 2023 / 04:15 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Soil vapors may have led to Kristin Smart’s missing remains
Video Icon
Video
‘No sense of urgency’: Man who captured crack on ride says
Video Icon
Video
Gag order issued in case of father accused of killing 3 sons
Over 3,000 pounds of Ohio-shipped hotdogs recalled
OceanGate victims listened to music ‘absorbed in dark’: report
Squatters may have more rights than you think
Video Icon
Video