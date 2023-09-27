Trump skips presidential debate to visit striking UAW workers

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union hold a practice picket in front of Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on September 20, 2023. The picket comes as Chrysler’s parent company, Stellantis, is reportedly planning to sell the center as part of a union deal. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)

DETROIT (NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump heads to Michigan Wednesday to speak to striking United Auto Workers members.

Trump’s visit comes a day after President Joe Biden visited the picket lines — a first for a sitting president.

“Folks, stick with it because you deserve the significant raise you need and other benefits,” Biden told union members on Tuesday.

Skipping the second Republican presidential debate tonight for his own speech, Trump is expected to focus on rejecting the Biden administration’s electric vehicle push, claiming it will cost union jobs.

“He’s selling our automobile companies. He’s selling our automobile companies — everything right down the tube,” the former president said.

With back-to-back presidential events, the two are attempting to appeal to voters in a key state for the upcoming election in 2024, with 15 electoral votes up for grabs.

On Tuesday, Biden encouraged UAW workers to keep fighting for their demands as the union’s negotiations with the big three automakers make little progress.

Biden said he supports the union’s demand for 40% pay raises, adding they deserve “a lot more” than what they are currently making.

“As I’ve said many times, Wall Street didn’t build the country. The middle class built the country. Unions built the middle class. That’s a fact, so let’s keep going,” Biden said.

UAW President Shawn Fain greeted Biden at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and rode with him to the picket line.

“I want to take a moment to stand with all of you, with our president and say thank you to the president. Thank you, Mr. President, for coming,” Fain said.

However, Fain said he does not plan to meet with Trump on Wednesday.

“I think that he cares about the billionaire class. He cares about the corporate interests. I think he’s just trying to pander to people and say what they want to hear. And it’s a shame,” Fain said.

In a statement, Trump called Biden’s trip to Michigan a public relations stunt, saying the president was only trying to distract the American people.

“This is nothing more than a PR stunt from Crooked Joe Biden to distract and gaslight the American people from his disastrous Bidenomics policies that have led to so much economic misery across the country,” the statement said.