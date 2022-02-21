Trump’s Truth Social app launches on Apple App Store

FILE – In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Trump’s first post-White House book will be, like so much else about him, a departure from other former presidents. “Our Journey Together” is scheduled for Dec. 7, 2021, but not through a traditional New York publisher. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple’s App Store, potentially marking the former president’s return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year.

Apple users who had pre-ordered the app were able to download shortly before midnight ET.

Some users reported either having trouble registering for an account or being added to a waitlist with a message: “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.”

The app has been available for people invited to use it during its test phase.

Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

Led by former Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group is the venture behind Truth Social.

“This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That’s going to be awesome, because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform,” Nunes said in a Sunday appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo”.

“Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think by the by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational at least within the United States,” he added.