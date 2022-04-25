FILE – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company. The Tesla CEO says in documents filed Thursday, April 21, 2022 with U.S. securities regulators that he’s exploring a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — There are new developments in the on-again, off-again dance between Elon Musk and social media titan Twitter, with the latter now seeming to indicate that a deal to give the maverick inventor control of the platform is in the offing.

Just last week, Twitter officials rejected Musk’s attempt to take over the platform, deploying a “poison pill” stock tactic to keep him clear. However, now they say they are open to his offer, and could make a deal today for Musk’s original $54.20 per share offer after Musk confirmed he’s got $43 billion secured to finance the deal.

According to Reuters, the social media giant may announce the deal later today after its board meets to urge shareholders to accept the offer. Of course, there’s always the chance the deal will fall apart, but given Musk’s dogged pursuit, that seems unlikely.

In an earlier report, according to The Wall Street Journal, Twitter board members met on Sunday to discuss the bid, a sign they are now ready to negotiate with Musk. This is a marked change from the previous week, when the “poison pill” defense the board executed flooded the market with discounted shares intended to dilute Musk’s power and make a takeover impossible.

Now, however, in a more conventional bit of corporate activity, Musk appears to have proved the solidity of his financing to the satisfaction of the board, and board members are now open to the idea of a buyout.

This latest comes after Musk met privately with Twitter shareholders on Friday and vowed to address what he calls free speech issues plaguing the platform. Shareholders reached out to the Twitter board members urging them to reconsider the deal.

Twitter officials are expected to comment publicly on the bid during the company’s first-quarter earnings report on Thursday.