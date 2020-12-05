Tyson Foods says it’s invested $540 million to fight new wave of virus cases

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Tyson Foods said it’s investing $540 million towards fighting the coronavirus inside of its facilities nationwide.

The company says the money will go toward new testing equipment, hiring staff to enforce social distancing, and additional benefits for employees.

“These workers have been exposed to get sick,” said poultry worker advocate Magaly Licolli. “Many workers are dying and will keep dying.”

The company also plans to add medical staff and create health clinics at its plants.