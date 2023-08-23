UAW members cast votes on authorizing potential strike

DETROIT (NewsNation) — Members of the United Auto Workers and the Detroit “Big Three” automakers are at a contract impasse, and more than 150,000 workers are voting on whether to authorize a walkout.

If Ford, General Motors and Stellantis fail to negotiate a new four-year labor agreement before the current contract expires, a work stoppage could commence within a matter of weeks.

According to the Anderson Economic Group, a 10-day UAW strike could result in a substantial economic loss exceeding $5 billion.

“I think we have a strong chance that we could strike,” said Denise Milanovich, who works for Ford. “A lot of us, especially the new hires, they can’t even afford a Ford vehicle. They can’t even buy what they build. Think about that.”

The last day for workers to cast their strike authorization vote is Wednesday; national results are expected to be announced on Thursday.

Some of UAW’s demands include a pay raise exceeding 40% for workers, the reinstating of cost of living adjustments, the end of tiered wage systems, and the implementation of a 32-hour work week.

“When people have to go out and get a second job just to make ends meet and they’re exhausted Just to do that, that’s insane,” Milanovich said. “That’s not a way to live; it’s stressful. I mean, it’s it takes a toll on the family.”

President and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers Jay Timmons, released a statement on the potential strike calling for a swift resolution to forestall a potentially devastating blow to the economy.

According to the Detroit News, in 2019, a 42-day strike at GM sent the state of Michigan into a one-quarter recession with an economic loss of more than $4 billion.

Julie Cekaj, the owner of Detroit’s Royal BBQ Pizza, remembers that strike, as her restaurant took a financial hit when union worker customers were no longer on the job.

“GM is very close to us, it’s right across the bridge, and it was one of our biggest things in the morning, during the lunch rush. We’re close to them, so they come and eat and go and it was a big hit.”

Even with the potential strike’s impact on her small business, Cekaj says the restaurant will continue to support the union workers.

“Whatever is best for them, and we will do whatever we can to help them,” Cekaj said.

The union requires at least two-thirds of the voting members to authorize the strike. If it passes, the work stoppage would go into effect when the current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.