LIVE: UAW president speaks as strike continues

(NewsNation) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is set to make an announcement regarding the ongoing autoworkers strike which began on Sept. 14.

Negotiations between the UAW and the big three automakers of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have not been productive, with the union expanding the strike to more plants as talks have stalled.

Pay disputes are at the heart of the strike. The union is seeking 30% raises for workers, which they say is in line with pay raises received by auto CEOs, as well as the reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments meant to insulate workers from the impacts of inflation.

President Joe Biden visited striking workers, the first time a sitting president has done so, and former President Donald Trump also visited autoworkers at a non-union factor, both seeking support from unions ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

In response to the ongoing talks, some automakers have laid off non-union workers while the UAW has expanded the strike to more facilities. Suppliers who rely on orders from automakers have also started to lay people off as the strike has continued.