UAW president to announce strike authorization vote results

DETROIT (NewsNation) — The president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) plans to announce the results of the strike authorization vote on Friday.

The results will show how many union members support a walkout if negotiations with the country’s biggest automakers continue to stall.

The current contract with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis expires on Sept. 14.

The union’s president, Shawn Fain, will announce the results of the strike authorization vote at 11 a.m. ET on Facebook Live.

Fain has avidly used social media to rally support among union members and update them on negotiations with the “big three” to reach an agreement for a new four-year contract.

He’s connecting with members online and on the ground, hosting a practice picketing event in Louisville, Kentucky, later on Friday.

The UAW’s leadership was in Louisville on Thursday, and in Detroit on Wednesday, where dozens of union workers — all dressed in red for solidarity — marched around the block, chanting and holding signs that supported their demands.

Fain told NewsNation on Thursday that record profits equal record contracts.

“They’ve enjoyed a decade of high profits. The first six months of this year, they recognized $21 billion in profits, and our workers’ wages went backward,” Fain said. “There’s no excuse for that.”

Some of the union’s demands include more than 40% pay raises for workers, re-instating cost of living adjustments, ending tiered wage systems and a 32-hour work week.

Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have all released statements on the negotiations, each assuring they have the best interest of UAW workers in mind.

But, if the strike is authorized and the companies are not able to reach an agreement with the UAW before the current contract expires, it could cause more than $5 billion in economic losses.

Some of the workers NewsNation spoke with in Detroit throughout the week said supporting each other at this time was of the utmost importance.

“A lot of us, especially the new hires, they can’t even afford a Ford vehicle. They can’t even buy what they build,” Denise Milanovich said. “Think about that.”

Union worker Jason Garza said all the union members were in this together.

“We’re not just fighting for us, we are fighting for all working people,” Garza said. “UAW has built the middle class and we’ve gotten away from that.”

The union needs two-thirds of its voting members to back the strike in order for the Fain to authorize the work stoppage.

The automakers still have about 20 days left to reach an agreement before a potential strike goes into effect when the union contract expires.