UAW seeks minimum 30% wage increase: Report

(NewsNation) — The United Auto Workers union is seeing a minimum 30% wage increase from Detroit’s Big Three automakers, according to a Bloomberg report.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the outlet stated 30% is the level the union feels is satisfactory for existing members and organize non-union plants.

It’s lower than the 40% hike UAW initially sought from Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, the union’s demand takes into consideration a cost-of-living allowance and a general wage increase.

Proposals from the big three automakers have offered raises exceeding 20%.

The UAW’s targeted strikes against GM, Stellantis and Ford — began at midnight Sept. 14 and have since expanded to 38 parts distribution centers in 20 states.

The union is asking for 36% raises in general pay over four years and has also demanded a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay and a return of cost-of-living pay raises, among other benefits. It also wants to be allowed to represent workers at 10 electric vehicle battery factories, most of which are being built by joint ventures between automakers and South Korean battery makers.