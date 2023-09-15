UAW strike using new tactic to give them added flexibility

  • The strike is currently only taking place at a few plants
  • This gives the union more flexibility to escalate if it needs to
  • The tactic can also help the union not to deplete its strike fund

Updated:
Business

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation