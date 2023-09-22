UAW strike enters week two, threatening to expand to other plants

WAYNE, Mich. (NewsNation) — As the United Auto Workers strike against Detroit’s “Big Three” automakers enters week two, the ripple effects of the work stoppage are being felt in every sector of the automotive industry — from suppliers to dealerships.

The “Big Three” has until 12 p.m. ET on Friday to make a deal with UAW, and if an agreement is not met, thousands more workers across multiple facilities will join the 13,000 UAW members already striking.

UAW president Shawn Fain is expected to give an update on where the talks stand with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis at 10 a.m. ET Friday on Facebook Live.

But the auto industry is not the only business feeling the financial strain from the UAW strike. In the local communities near the striking plants, restaurants and shops also feel a financial pinch.

Many of these businesses rely on union members as customers to help keep their shops afloat and are now taking a financial hit.

At Nick’s Coney Island, a restaurant down the street from the Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, union workers are frequent customers. Now, employees tell NewsNation they haven’t been seeing their regular customers since the strike began, and it’s taking a huge hit on their business.

Kayla Wenderski, who works at Nick’s Coney Island, said she’s struggling in her own household with less cash coming in from her UAW regulars.

“We’re down 70% in sales, so it is a really big hit for us. And obviously, that’s not just from a business standpoint but also from a single-mom standpoint. I also can’t afford to feed my family off that, so if you look around our tables are pretty empty. We’re usually really packed,” Wenderski said.

At the Tubs and Tumblers laundromat near the Ford plant, Kelly Johnson said business has also lulled as union workers spend day and night on the picket line.

“We have customers that work at Ford that are usually in here during the week and I have not seen any of them, Johnson said. “It definitely has slowed down.”

While the strike could cost more than an estimated $5 billion in economic losses if it reaches the 10-day mark, the impact on the local communities that support the union workers is often overlooked.

Despite the toll it’s taking on their businesses, local workers told NewsNation they are fully behind the union workers and want to do everything they can to help them.

“My whole family is a Ford family. The sooner they get what they deserve, the sooner we can all get back to work,” Wenderski said.