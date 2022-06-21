Uber rideshare returning in some cities

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(NewsNation) —Uber’s ridesharing service, which allows customers to save money by carpooling with strangers going to a similar location, is returning after going to the wayside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uber announced that for now, this feature will be returning only to New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.

Uber says this feature will not only allow customers to save up to 20% on pricing, but claim the rideshare program will get customers to their destination no more than eight minutes later than a normal Uber ride.

Uber, which has rebranded its rideshare program as “UberX Share,” said in a statement:

“At Uber, we know affordability is important to making transportation more accessible for more people — especially in the current economic climate. Offering more affordable products isn’t just good for customers, it helps build out an ecosystem of affordable, multi-modal transportation — from shared rides, to micromobility, to public transit, which continues to be a powerful ally to Uber. Together we can chip away at our ultimate shared competitor: personal car ownership.”