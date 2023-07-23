(KRON) — The 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Company would “gladly consider” a “bona-fide” offer from its union members to purchase the brewery and save it from closure, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to NewsNation affiliate KRON4.

The Anchor’s Union spokesperson emailed the company and stated that union members met and discussed plans before deciding the launch the effort to buy out the San Francisco staple. The union also clarified that an “unidentified” group of Anchor employees are considering the purchase, but the union itself is not.

Leadership at Anchor Brewing shared a positive note about the potential sale:

“Given our deep respect for the Anchor Union and our team members, should our employees put forward a bona-fide, legally binding offer to buy the Company, one that includes a verifiable source of funds, we would gladly consider it,” the Anchor Brewing Company wrote in a statement.

Time is of the essence, the brewing company said. At this time, Anchor Brewing is still moving forward with an Assignment for the Benefit of creditors in August, but it is also fielding inquiries to purchase the business at the same time.

Last week, Anchor Brewing announced that more than 20 investors had reached out with inquiries to buy the company.