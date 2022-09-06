United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service

FILE – A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. Pilots at United Airlines are in line to get big pay raises over the next 18 months. Their union, the Air Line Pilots Association, said Friday, June 24, 2022, that it has reached a tentative agreement for raises totaling more than 14.5%. If approved, the deal could set the stage for similar raises by pilots at other airlines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — United Airlines said Tuesday that it plans to end service in October to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport if the Federal Aviation Administration does not grant the air carrier additional flights.

United Chief Executive Scott Kirby wrote to acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen last week to urge him to increase capacity at JFK, according to an email Tuesday by the airline to employees that was seen by Reuters.

United is flying just twice daily to San Francisco and Los Angeles from JFK, the busiest New York-area airport, after resuming service in 2021.

“If we are not able to get additional allocations for multiple seasons, we will need to suspend service at JFK, effective at the end of October,” United’s email said.

The FAA said in a statement Tuesday it “must consider airspace capacity and runway capacity to assess how changes would affect flights at nearby airports. Any additional slots at JFK would follow the FAA’s well-established process of awarding them fairly and to increase competition.”

United said it had been working to pursue additional slots — which are takeoff and landing authorizations — through the FAA and market at JFK “so that we can grow to be more competitive.” The airline said without permanent slots, it cannot serve JFK “effectively compared to the larger schedules and more attractive flight times flown by our competitors” including JetBlue Airways and American Airlines.

United in 2015 struck a long-term deal to lease 24 year-round slots at JFK to Delta Air Lines as it ended JFK service to concentrate at its nearby Newark hub in northern New Jersey.

United argues there is room to grow at JFK, the 13th-busiest U.S. airport, because the FAA and the Port Authority since 2008 have made significant infrastructure investments including “the widening of runways, construction of multi-entrance taxiways, and the creation of aligned high-speed turnoffs.”

In June, the FAA approved United’s request to temporarily cut about 50 daily summer departures from its Newark airport hub to address congestion, representing 12% of United’s 425 daily flights at Newark. United is the dominant carrier at Newark, operating 69% of flights.

