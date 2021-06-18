United Airlines to update flight attendants dress code; allow tattoos, nose piercings

The changes, which will take effect Sept. 1, will include “significant” and gender-inclusive revisions to the company’s current policies, according to an announcement provided to the airline’s employees on Wednesday. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — United Airlines announced it’ll be adjusting its employee appearance standards this year to be more inclusive.

The company will revise flight attendants and other customer-facing employees’ appearance standards to “reflect a more modernized look,” according to the carrier

The changes, which will take effect Sept. 1, will include “significant” and gender-inclusive revisions to the company’s current policies on visible tattoos, nose rings, nails, hair and makeup, according to an announcement provided to the airline’s employees on Wednesday.

“As the face of United, our customer-facing teammates can provide an even better experience for our customers when they look and feel their best.” Kate Gebo, united Executive vice president of hr & labor relations

“We’ve spent the last several years listening to the feedback we’ve received from our employees and our Business Resource Groups to develop these revised standards. We’re confident that these modernized and more gender-inclusive appearance standards will provide a more authentic representation of the people and cultures that make United the company it is today,” she added.

Along with the announcement, United Airlines released a preview image which shows different United crew members with nose piercings, painted nails, makeup and visible tattoos.

While United didn’t specify exactly what the revised standards would allow, they said additional details will be released in July. However, a representative for the airline confirmed that previous guidelines prohibited visible tattoos and body piercings (other than earlobe piercings). Men were also not permitted to wear makeup or colored nail polish.

The updated guidelines will apply to flight attendants and customer service representatives first, then they’ll expand to other workgroups, including pilots and ramp service employees, United said.

Workers not covered under the first phase of the revised guidelines were instructed to continue following current dress codes for the time being.