FILE – The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NewsNation) — Because of lower package volume, UPS announced on Tuesday a first-quarter decrease of 6% compared to this time last year. In total, first-quarter 2023 consolidated revenues were $22.9 billion, compared to 2022’s $24.4 billion.

Consolidated operating profits for the delivery giant, at $2.5 billion, were down as well by 21.8% from 2022.

UPS CEO Carole Tomé cited deceleration in U.S. retail sales, and ongoing demand weakness in Asia, as the reason for the lower volume.

“In response, we focused on controlling what we could control and delivered first-quarter consolidated operating profit and operating margin in line with our base case targets,” Tomé said in a statement. “Given current macro conditions, we expect volume to remain under pressure. We will remain focused on driving productivity while investing in efficiency and growth initiatives, enabling us to come out of this demand cycle even stronger.”

Bloomberg writes this is the most UPS has fallen since 2015, although the company had already warned that slowing retail demand would affect sales this year.

As the COVID-19 pandemic caused people to shelter in their homes to avoid catching the highly infectious virus, e-commerce and delivery soared in profitability. Just two years ago, according to Reuters, UPS exceeded analyst estimates for quarterly profit and revenue, and its shares were up by 17.6%.

But with the reopening of temporarily shut-down stores and restaurants, shopping in person has become more popular, and online shopping and shipping have taken a hit.

Tomé told CNBC changes “in consumer shopping behavior” have led to increased spending on services such as food and dining as well, as opposed to deliverable goods.

Other delivery services weren’t immune to this: Barron reports that UPS’s rival, FedEx, also faced declining volumes. E-commerce sales for the company, per Barron’s, were down 14.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022. At their peak, they were up 16.4% in the second quarter of 2020.

In 2023, UPS expects to bring in about $97 billion.

This all comes as contract negotiations between UPS and its union started earlier in April. According to CNBC, UPS’ current national contract with unionized workers is set to expire on July 31. About 330,000 employees are unionized at UPS, per Insider, including workers who handle packages and drive delivery trucks.

Union members, according to CNBC, say the pandemic e-commerce spike led to more shipping volumes, which in turn worsened working conditions, even as UPS had high profits.

“It would be naïve of us to think there wouldn’t be some volume diversion [as a result of negotiations], and there has been, but not much,” Tomé said to CNBC.