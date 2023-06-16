UPS strike threatens supply chain disruptions

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Teamsters UPS drivers are expected to authorize a strike Friday threatening to bring the world’s largest package delivery service to a standstill, which could significantly upend the U.S. supply chain this summer.

Though a vote doesn’t mean that a national strike will happen, it gives the International Brotherhood of Teamsters leaders the right to call for a strike for more than 340,000 UPS employees if an agreement isn’t reached before July 31.

If a strike happens, it would be the largest strike of any U.S. industry since the 1950s; the last time UPS employees went on strike was 26 years ago, The Washington Post reported.

A strike threatens significant economic disruptions this summer. The company said it moves about 6% of the country’s domestic production, delivering 17 million packages a day across the nation. Even the slightest disruption threatens a major backup for the U.S. supply chain.

Typically, during the summer retailers are receiving shipments for back-to-school and holiday shopping. Losing UPS would almost surely slow that process down.

UPS and Teamsters have been negotiating since May. As part of the negotiations with UPS, the union is asking for higher full and part-time pay, more full-time jobs, better benefits, better working conditions and no more excessive overtime, among other things.

At least one agreement has been reached — UPS has agreed to install air conditioning units inside its entire fleet of 95,000 delivery trucks and vans.

Drivers have long complained about the hot conditions they have to endure, especially in the summer, and some workers have been hospitalized with heat-related illnesses.

In a statement, UPS said, “We are pleased we are making steady progress with the Teamsters on a wide array of topics. UPS is focused on reaching a deal that is a win for our employees, the teamsters, UPS, and our customers.”

UPS leaders have assured customers deliveries will continue no matter what, but if history is any indication delivering packages during a strike will be challenging.

In 1997, about 185,000 UPS workers went on a two-week strike, which resulted in an estimated $620 million loss for the company. At the time, it was the biggest U.S. strike in decades.