UPS, Teamsters blame each other for walking away from talks

(NewsNation) — UPS workers hitting picket lines could become more of a possibility as the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company “walked away” from negotiations over a new contract, a claim the shipping giant denied, lobbing its own accusation that the union had stopped negotiating.

Both sides traded salvos Wednesday in statements as they attempted to come to an agreement to prevent a strike that threatens to disrupt national supply chains and millions of Americans’ package deliveries if the two sides can’t agree on a deal by the end of the month.

Teamsters, which represents more than 340,000 workers, said UPS walked away from the bargaining table at around 4 a.m. Wednesday, after the company presented an “unacceptable offer” during negotiations for workers’ new contract.

In a statement, the union said UPS “refused to give the Teamsters a last, best, and final offer, telling the union the company had nothing more to give.” Adding it has “repeatedly made clear that UPS members will not work beyond the expiration of the current contract.”

UPS denied it walked away from negotiations, saying Teamsters “have stopped negotiating despite UPS’s historic offer that builds on our industry-leading pay” and, “The union has a responsibility to remain at the table.”

UPS workers have already authorized a strike should the talks break down. Such a labor action would be the first since 1997 for UPS workers, in a strike that lasted 15 days.

The 1997 national strike disrupted the supply of goods, cost the company $850 million, and sent some customers to rivals.

UPS sweetened its offer last week, but Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said it did not go far enough to reward workers who risked their lives to keep packages moving during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic that fueled big profits for UPS.

Labor unions of late have been motivated by stronger bargaining power, with companies grappling with labor shortages since the pandemic.

“Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy,” UPS said on Wednesday.

Reuters contributed to this story.