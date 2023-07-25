UPS lanyards are seen before a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears. The Teamsters said Friday that they will resume contract negotiations with UPS, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(NewsNation) — UPS and the union representing more than 300,000 of its employees have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement, potentially averting a strike, the company announced Tuesday.

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement. “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”

The Teamsters on Twitter also lauded what they called a “historic” contract that raises wages, creates more full-time jobs, and “includes dozens of workplace protections and improvements.”

Teamsters’ National Negotiating Committee unanimously endorsed the tentative five-year deal.

“The union went into this fight committed to winning for our members. We demanded the best contract in the history of UPS, & we got it,” Teamsters General Pres. Sean M. O’Brien said. “UPS has put $30 billion in new money on the table as a direct result of these negotiations.”

“We’ve changed the game, battling it out day and night to make sure our members won an agreement that pays strong wages, rewards their labor, and doesn’t require a single concession,” O’Brien added. “This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers.”

The union in a news release detailed a number of provisions part of the potential contract, including:

Existing full- and part-time union members getting $2.75 more per hour in 2023, and $7.50 more per hour over the five-year contract

New part-time hires at UPS start at $21 per hour, and advance to $23 per hour

Vehicle air conditioning

Cargo Ventilation

Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a full holiday

Drivers cannot be forced into overtime on scheduled off days — drivers would keep one of two workweek schedules

drivers would keep one of two workweek schedules Seasonal work to be five weeks only from November-December, with Teamster part-timers getting priority to perform all seasonal support work using their own vehicles and a locked-in, eight-hour guarantee

7,500 new full-time Teamster jobs at UPS and the fulfillment of 22,500 open positions,

Representatives from the 176 Teamster locals in the United States and Puerto Rico are set to review the agreement on July 31, with member voting beginning Aug. 3 and ending Aug. 22.