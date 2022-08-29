US airline complaints up 270% as travel chaos continues

(NewsNation) — Consumer complaints against U.S. airlines are climbing as the industry continues to face staffing shortages.

A new report from the U.S. Department of Transportation found that the number of complaints against airlines is up nearly 270% compared to pre-pandemic levels. In June, nearly 30% of complaints were from scheduling issues, and 25% stemmed from refund problems.

If your flight is canceled, the airlines have to give you a full refund to wherever you paid it.

“Some of them … try and trick you and say, ‘Hey … take a travel voucher that’s going to expire in a year.’ Don’t do it,” travel journalist Johnny Jet said Monday night on “NewsNation Prime.” “If they cancel your flight, you get the money back.”

The good news is that US. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced a new dashboard of rules, which will make it easier for Americans to get their money back when things go wrong in air travel.

The new rule would give people the right to a cash refund — not a voucher — “if airlines cancel or significantly change their flights.”

Many people are wondering if travel chaos will continue into the holiday season.

Jet predicts travel delays will not be as bad during the holiday season, but he encourages travelers to still “pack your patience.” It never hurts to have a plan B.