(NewsNation) — Metra is canceling service on several Chicago-area train lines beginning Thursday night in preparation for a potential strike Friday, NBC Chicago reports.

The news comes after one of the major unions — representing 5,000 workers — rejected a deal ahead of Friday’s strike deadline.

The four Chicago-area train lines affected thus far include BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific West and Union Pacific Northwest, representing thousands of Chicago commuters traveling to and from the suburbs and the city.

The pressure is mounting as unions representing railroad workers have been stuck in contract disputes for nearly three years.

While the proposed strike hasn’t happened, some of the rippling effects can already be felt. Workers, like train conductors and engineers, are arguing for better pay and better hours.

“Quality of life is absolutely the sticking point,” locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Paul Lindsey said on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Wednesday.

Lindsey went on to explain how employee cutbacks in recent years has made taking time off from the job nearly impossible.

“Of the people that are left, they’ve put this oppressive attendance policy on them to where you can’t get a day off for anything. You can’t get a day off to go to the dentist, take your kid to the doctor for anything anymore,” Lindsey said.

Railroads and the 12 unions across the U.S. have until Friday to reach an agreement and avoid a strike.

Train tracks stretch 140,000 miles from coast to coast, making up about 30% of the nation’s freight travels by rail every year. A worker strike could cause serious supply chain issues and affect the movement of things like food, gas, and car supplies.

“It would have pretty market effects on what we can buy and what is available in stores,” said Rachel Premack, an editorial director at Freight Waves.

Some passengers are already feeling the impact, with Amtrak cancelling several of its major routes like Chicago to the West Coast.

“Things like this make me question and reevaluate and think of a plan B just in case,” on traveler said to NewsNation.

In a statement to NewsNation, Amtrak says its aware of the current situation and is began “making adjustments”.

Amtrak is closely monitoring ongoing freight rail management—labor contract negotiations. While these negotiations do not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce, many of our trains operate over freight railroad tracks. Because the parties have not yet reached a resolution, Amtrak has begun to make initial service adjustments in response to a possible freight railroad service interruption that could occur later this week. If your train is canceled, we will attempt to notify you at least 24 hours in advance at the contact information you provided when making a reservation—as well as offer the opportunity to receive a full refund. Amtrak to Newsnation

Amtrak says only minimal changes are expected to its Northeast regional services.

If the strike were to happen, it would also be expensive: A report from the Association of American Railroads (AAR) found that a nationwide rail service interruption would cost more than $2 billion per day of a shutdown.