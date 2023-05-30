Skip to content
US weddings cost an average of almost $30,000
Weddings are getting more expensive: The average cost of one is $30,000
Social media, inflation play a factor in high prices: NY Post reporter
Now, more people plan to elope, Lydia Moynihan says
Cassie Buchman
Updated:
May 30, 2023 / 10:02 AM CDT
