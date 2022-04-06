USDA to roll out vaccine to protect poultry

(NewsNation) — Bird farmers and zoos across the United States are moving their birds indoors, away from people and wildlife, to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza, or bird flu.

Nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys have already been killed across the country to limit the spread of the virus. Many farmers and zoos are working hard to prevent any of their birds from meeting the same fate.

“The disease itself is devasting; the industry is on high alert right now,” said Marc Dresner, the American Egg Board director.

Since the bird flu outbreak, 4% of the nation’s hens are dead in just weeks.

“There is nothing that is harder than an egg farmer than being confronted with putting down a flock of birds,” said Dr. Carol Cardona, an avian expert.

After one positive test, farmers have been forced to kill millions of birds to prevent further outbreaks. Unfortunately, there is no cure. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering a bird flu vaccine.

“If the outbreak continues to get worse and it can’t be controlled by another means, then they will bring that final tool out of the shed to use it,” Cardona explained.

She said a vaccine is already used in several other countries, like China and Egypt. But, like COVID-19, the virus continues to change continent to continent and bird to bird.

“The closer the vaccine is related to the virus that you have that moment to the challenge, the better the protection is,” Cardona said.

Rolling out a vaccine is challenging, but it is more complex to ensure effectiveness. Cardona said if a bird has been vaccinated, there’s no risk to humans.

According to Cardona, nearly 100 percent of birds are already vaccinated for Marek’s disease, an illness in the 1970s killing millions of birds. However, many question whether birds should be vaccinated since they’ll be killed anyway.

“Why would I want an animal to get sick? I don’t understand that question because even though their lives may be short, they don’t have to be brutish,” Cardona said.

She said scientists believe climate change may be to blame, and infected wild birds migrate from Eurasia. Many hope when summer comes, the disease will die out.

But Cardona said that may not be the case. “We don’t necessarily know what is happening in the wild bird host, so when it will disappear, it’s anyone’s guess right now.”

Meanwhile, as long as the outbreak spreads, egg prices are expected to rise just in time for Easter as the outbreak hits more states. The cost of eggs is currently up 50%. However, experts said an egg shortage should not be an issue.