Valentine’s Day Stanley Cups sell out nationwide, resales spike

Target Stanley Mug/Valentine’s Day Craze – Shoppers Rush to Grab Mugs at Target in Goodyear, AZ on 12/31/23. Credit: TMX

(NewsNation) — Exclusive limited edition Valentine’s Day themed Stanley cups in Cosmo Pink and Target Red have sold out across the states within days of their launch.

A TikTok video even went viral in Arizona, capturing a small mob swarming the cups at a Target store while employees struggled to control the crowd. Priced at $45 each, these sought-after water bottles are now retailing for more than $100 on resale platforms eBay and Poshmark.

The Stanley cups, known for their durability and functionality, were introduced in 1913 as the first-ever steel vacuum-sealed bottle.

While they have been a staple for outdoors enthusiasts for decades, the brand experienced a resurgence in popularity last year, especially among teenagers, thanks to social media trends.

The recent Valentine’s Day-themed launch featuring limited edition pink and red hues caused chaos at Target stores across Michigan. Stores in Rockford, Illinois, and Fresno Valley, California, saw long lines forming outside hours before opening, with people braving the rain to secure these exclusive cups.

The popularity surge was further fueled by a TikTok video in November 2023, showcasing a Stanley cup surviving a car fire with ice still inside. Stanley’s president, Terence Reilly, responded by explaining that Stanleys are “built for life” and gifted the woman a new car.