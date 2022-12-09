Virginia restaurant refuses service to Christian group

(NewsNation) — A restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, refused to serve the Family Foundation because it didn’t agree with the faith-based organization’s mission.

Metzger Bar and Butchery released a statement saying in part, “Recently we refused service to a group — after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic human rights in Virginia. We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this is the driving force behind our decision.”

Victoria Cobb, Family Foundation’s president, said the organization has experience vendors that don’t want to serve them, but it was a different moment for them when it was a restaurant that didn’t want to put food on the table for them.

Cobb responded to the statement on NewsNation with the following: “How hypocritical that they describe themselves as priding themselves on inclusivity in order to defend intolerant and bigoted actions towards another simply because of what they told us verbally.”

She added that a person on their team went to their foundation’s website, found out who we were, and decided that their faith-based beliefs on marriage and life wouldn’t work for them in their restaurant.

Cobb said they’re open to having a discussion with the restaurant about the matter and they’re exploring all options when it comes to finding a solution for to the matter.