Walmart releases holiday toy list for families to plan ahead

(NewsNation) — ‘Tis the season of discontent for many retailers as they figure out how inflation will impact the holiday shopping season. Big box stores and other retailers are trying to win over as many shoppers as possible with the right price.

On Tuesday, Walmart released its holiday toy list a month earlier than usual. The chain of stores said the list was shared to help families plan ahead for their holiday wish lists.

Chris Byrne, “The Toy Guy,” joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to speak about the strategy of releasing the list earlier this year than in years past.

“I think they’re getting out in front of all the other lists that are going to be coming out in the next few weeks. We’ve solved a lot of the shipping problems, but things will sell out this year. So it’s a good time to start thinking about what you might want on your shopping list for toys, at least this year,” Byrne said.

Byrne said even with record high inflation, there’s really no frame of reference for how toys are impacted since around 60 percent of the toy industry is new with fresh products each year.

“If I go to the market, and I say my cereal is 30 cents more than it was last week, I notice that. But for toys, they’re bringing out things that we don’t have any frame of reference for … And I think there’s a lot of good toys at reasonable prices this year,” Byrne said.

More than half of the toys on Walmart’s list sell for less than $50 and many cost less than $25. Top brands including Paw Patrol, Lego, Cocomelon, Jurassic World, Hot Wheels, Barbie and Magic Mixies landed on the list.

Still, Byrne says retailers are walking a fine line: Many shoppers don’t want to rush the holiday season, but manufacturers and retailers don’t want to leave them disappointed.