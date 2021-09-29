Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees ahead of holidays

A shopper loads items into her car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Willow Grove, Pa., (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced Wednesday that it plans to hire approximately 150,000 new U.S. store employees ahead of the holidays.

Most of the new hires will be permanent, full-time positions, according to a post on the company’s corporate blog.

Along with the 150,000 new employees in stores, the retailer also plans to hire 20,000 associates to permanent roles in its supply chain facilities.

According to the Bentonville-based retailer, its average U.S. hourly wage is now $16.40, and jobs in stores pay as high as $34 an hour.

Interested applicants can apply in-store, online or from the Me@Walmart app.