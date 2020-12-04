Walmart to light up skies across the US with holiday drone light show

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In a holiday season unlike no other, Walmart announced plans to light up skies around the country with a holiday drone light show throughout December.

“This year’s holiday season feels like it needs more than the standard set of lights. Instead, think drones,” the company said in a release.

In a year that has seemed to drone on, a magical holiday experience is about to take off. The Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show is scheduled to visit select communities across the country helping our customers end the year looking up. https://t.co/z9WAleaVru pic.twitter.com/n5xngDvlfd — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 23, 2020

Walmart said it plans to launch nearly 1,000 drones into the sky to create seasonal shapes and characters, like snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen and holiday presents, choreographed to a soundtrack of classic and modern holiday favorites, from “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby to “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson.

The show will be contactless and socially distanced, the company said.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart.

The event will include pre-show entertainment with music from local DJs and a short holiday special, “DreamWorks Trolls Holiday,” before the drones take flight.

From Dec. 4-20, the “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” will visit:

Friday, Dec. 4 : Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway

: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway Saturday, Dec. 5 : Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl

: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 9 : San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas Thursday, Dec. 10 : Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion

: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion Sunday, Dec. 13 : Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway

: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday, Dec. 16 : Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds

: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds Friday, Dec. 18 : Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena

: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

You can visit their website to reserve free tickets.