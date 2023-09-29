UAW president announces strike expansion for Ford, General Motors

United Auto Workers union members strike for improved compensation outside of the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Toledo, Ohio. (Phillip L. Kaplan /The Blade via AP)

(NewsNation) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced Friday that the union is expanding its strike to an additional 7,000 members at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant and General Motors’ Lansing Delta Township in Michigan at noon ET.

Fain said they are not calling for additional strikes at Stellantis at this time.

Strikes started Sept. 15, when 13,000 workers stopped work at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis locations in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. This was later expanded to 38 locations across 20 states and all nine regions of the UAW for General Motors and Stellantis.

Automakers’ last known wage offers were around 20% over the life of a four-year contract, the AP reported, noting this is a little more than half of what the union has demanded.

What’s also being asked for by the UAW, along with cost of living increases, are the restoration of defined benefit pensions for newly hired workers, the re-establishment of retiree medical benefits and an end to tiered wages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.