What is going on with Wall Street? Robinhood restricts GameStop trading

The Robinhood vestment app is see on a smartphone in this photo illustration on June 24, 2020 in Washington,DC. – After the suicide of one of his clients, convinced that he had lost hundreds of thousands of dollars, the online broker Robinhood came under heavy criticism. Popular with millennials, the platform is accused by its detractors of trivializing stock market transactions. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Online trading platforms Robinhood and Interactive Brokers said Thursday they had restricted trading in shares of GameStop, BlackBerry and other companies that have seen hefty gains this week due to a social media-driven trading frenzy.

GameStop stock rocketed from below $20 earlier this month to more than $400 Thursday as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who had placed market bets that the stock would fall.

Among the restrictions announced by Robinhood on Thursday, investors would only be able to sell their positions and not open new ones in some cases, and Robinhood will try to slow the amount of trading using borrowed money.

Besides GameStop, Robinhood said trading in stocks such as AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Blackberry, Nokia, Express Inc., Koss Corp. and Naked Brand Group would be affected by new restrictions.

Interactive Brokers, another online trading platform, also said it was restricting trading in those stocks.

“We do not believe this situation will subside until the exchanges and regulators halt or put certain symbols into liquidation only,” Interactive Brokers said.

The war began last week when famed hedge fund short seller Andrew Left of Citron Capital bet against GameStop and was met with a barrage of retail traders betting the other way. He said on Wednesday he had abandoned the bet.

Other big institution like Melvin Capital had also placed bets that GameStop shares would fall as the company tries to transform itself from a bricks and mortar retailer to a seller of online video games.

By smaller investors sending the stock soaring higher, they forced the big players to cover their bets by buying the stock, increasing the stock even further.

Robinhood’s stated goal is to “democratize” investing and to bring more regular people into investing. But the company has run afoul of regulators who say the company downplays the risks of trading. Robinhood said it is making moves to better educate users of its platform about those risks.

Investors are now sitting on estimated year-to-date losses of $70.87 billion on their bets against companies following massive rise in some of the heavily shorted shares, data from analytics firm Ortex showed Thursday.

This week’s turmoil caught the attention of the White House, with President Joe Biden’s economic team – including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on her first full day on the job on Wednesday – “monitoring the situation.”

Massachusetts state regulator William Galvin called on NYSE to suspend trading in GameStop for 30 days to allow a cooling-off period.

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for an investigation into Robinhood’s decision to block Gamestop trading.

“This is unacceptable,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet Thursday. “We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary.”