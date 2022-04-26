(NewsNation) — Many are looking to electric vehicles as a more environmentally conscious — and potentially cheaper — alternative to regular fuel cars.

So should you make the switch? According to those in the industry, it depends.

Jeremy Stasek, executive manager of Stasek Chevrolet in Wheeling, Illinois, says people should consider:

What’s your daily commute? According to MarketWatch, the cost of powering an electric vehicle is lower than the most fuel-efficient gas-powered cars, but they have long charging times. Stasek said he had one customer who had $5,300 in gas expenses a year go down to $700 after making the switch to electric.

Where do you park the car? As MyEV.com writes, there are a number of public EV charging stations being installed across the U.S. While many offer free charging, others require a fee, the website says.

What’s your lifestyle? Long charging times may mean a lot of waiting around to charge up, especially if one is traveling many miles, MarketWatch warns.

Do you have kids? Dogs?

“No, not every electric vehicle available today might not work for somebody, but in the near future? They might,” Stasek said. “The question is, will this vehicle work for me? And that is a much deeper question that we need to probe into and find the answers out.”

At Chevrolet, Stasek said, they currently have the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV available, with the Blazer coming out in six months. Right now, every Bolt Chevrolet in stock is sold. But people can get their hands on one in about three months or so.