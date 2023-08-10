Nearly half of US workers don’t use all their paid time off

(NewsNation) — New research finds that 46% of Americans whose jobs give them paid time off don’t use all their leave.

The Pew research study surveyed full- and part-time workers who are not self-employed. While many Americans don’t take advantage of their paid leave, upper-income workers were among the most likely to say they don’t use all their time.

Fifty-one percent of upper-income workers told researchers they don’t use all their days, compared to 45% of middle-income and 41% of lower-income workers.

Workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher education were also more likely to leave paid days unused. Salaried workers were more likely to have unused days compared to hourly workers, and managers were more likely to use less paid time off than nonmanagers.

Two fields also had high percentages of workers who left paid time off unused. Among those in education, 68% said they didn’t use all their time as did 57% of those in government, military or public administration.