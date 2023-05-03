Writers strike enters 2nd day with no sign of ending soon

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The Writers Guild of America strike entered its second day on Wednesday, and as production begins to be affected, there are no signs of progress toward an agreement.

Thousands of writers and their supporters are picketing Sony, CBS and other film and television companies.

The writers are striking for better pay and job protections.

“We’re fighting for writers to make a living wage,” picketer Liz Flahive said. “For a middle-class writer to be able to eke out a real living as a writer has become harder and harder.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of the studios, said in a statement to KTLA that they offered “generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals.”

The WGA disagreed, calling the proposal “wholly insufficient.”

In the meantime, late-night shows have shut down production, including “Saturday Night Live,” which abandoned plans for a new episode this weekend.

Its two remaining episodes for this season remain in doubt.