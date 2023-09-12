Report: Up to $135B stolen in unemployment fraud during pandemic

Web pages used to show information for collecting unemployment insurance in Virginia, right, and reporting fraud and identity theft in Pennsylvania, are displayed on the respective state web pages, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Zelienople, Pa. Massive fraud in the nation’s unemployment system is raising alarms even as President Joe Biden and Congress prepare to pour hundreds of billions more into expanded benefits for those left jobless by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(NewsNation) — Fraudsters have stolen as much as $135 billion in federal unemployment aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report by the Government Accountability Office found.

GAO estimates fraud in unemployment insurance (UI) programs was likely between $100 billion and $135 billion during the pandemic, about 11% to 15% of the total amount of UI benefits paid during that time.

The U.S. Department of Labor disputes this report, claiming the amount was likely overstated as they raise concerns over the methodology used to reach the estimate. GAO disagrees.

“The unprecedented demand for UI benefits and the need to quickly implement the new programs during the pandemic increased the risk of fraud,” according to the report.

The report also stated, “The increased significance of the UI system during the pandemic drew attention to its vulnerabilities and susceptibility to fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement.”

Since 2018. GAO has made 26 recommendations to the Department of Labor to improve the UI system. They have only fully implemented 10 of these recommendations thus far.