3 things to consider as you shop Amazon’s Prime Day event

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event is here, but shopping experts say before you buy that new iPad or Instapot, don’t believe all the hype.

“It is important to remember that Amazon really structures the entire event around getting people to try new products and make impulse buys,” said Kristen McGrath, a savings and deals blogger. “So you will see a lot of these really short lived lightning deals. You’ll see products served at you that you didn’t know you wanted and you needed,”

Here are three things you should consider when shopping on Prime Day:

Tip #1 Check out the reviews

For unknown brands in the Amazon mall, or any retailer, check out the reviews. Shopping experts say you should look for 1,000 user reviews or more with a rating of 4.5 stars or greater to determine if that deep discount is worth it.

Tip #2 Check prices on other retailers’ websites

Don’t press purchase until you browse the prices on other big retailers’ websites like Walmart, Target and Best Buy. There are a lot of retailers with their own dedicated deals. Office Depot, for one, began “deep discount days” today through Wednesday.

Tip #3 Try out apps

To make sure you don’t miss a sale, try out apps like Camel Camel Camel or Keepa. They give you an inside look at an item’s price history.