$473M Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Arizona

(NewsNation) — Someone in Arizona is holding onto a multimillion-dollar Powerball ticket.

Lottery officials said that the ticket purchased matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night and won the $473.1 million jackpot. The cash option is $283.3 million.

The winning numbers were 11, 36, 61, 62, and 68; the Powerball number was 4.

Details on where the ticket was sold in Arizona haven’t been released yet.

The ticker holder can choose an estimated annuity of $473.1 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or the lump sum of $283.3 million. Both options are before taxes.

Someone in Indiana fell a number short — matching all five numbers, but not the Powerball — winning $1 million.

This win marked the third Powerball jackpot won this year. In the Jan. 5 drawing, two tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot — the seventh biggest in Powerball history.

The biggest was $1.826 billion, on Jan. 13, 2016, split by three ticket holders in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 29.2 million.