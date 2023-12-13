$500 million Powerball jackpot to be drawn Wednesday night

(NewsNation) — No one won the Powerball drawing Monday, meaning there’s still a chance to get the $500 million prize.

The next drawing is set for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET. While $500 million is the total jackpot, that comes in at a cash value of $240.7 million.

Monday’s winning numbers were 1, 24, 27, 31 and 62. The red Powerball was at 20, while the Power Play was 3x.

While the half-billion prize is nothing to sneeze at, it’s not as large as past Powerball jackpots. In October, the winner got $1.76 billion.

Powerball costs $2 to play. Players can choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls then select one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Florida Lottery Draw studio in Tallahassee.

Those who win can receive their money as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or in a lump sum.

Winning, though, is rare according to the Associated Press: The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot stand near 1 in 292.2 million, no matter its size.