$76M ‘Billionaire Row’ listing to set record for most expensive

(NewsNation) — A new listing on Lake Tahoe’s “Billionaire Row” is set to be the most expensive sale, ever, in the area.

1041 Lakeshore Blvd., Incline Village, Nevada, 89451, is on the market for $76,000,000.

It’s “basically one giant country club with large gated estates that you can only see from the water,” a Forbes report on the area states. Wealthy residents nearby have included Larry Ellison and David Duffield.

1041 Lakeshore Boulevard, Incline Village | Credit: Scott Chandler Productions

The estate was built by former Wynn Resorts Chairman Steve Wynn, in 1994. It’s been coined “The Old Forge” due to its captivating and unobstructed views of Lake Tahoe.

“Estates like this are generational and are rarely offered for sale,” according to the listing.

The current owners are Nora Lacey, founder of biotech company Cell Marque, and her husband, Dr. Michael Lacey, a pathologist. They bought the home in 2017 for $31 million, less than half of the current asking price.

The seven-bedroom home, which sprawls across five acres, sits on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. It has a 200-foot stretch of private beach, a private pier and raised jet ski platform.

The main residence is more than 12,000 square feet. There’s a fitness and massage room, a gourmet kitchen, a game room, wine room and a three-bedroom guest house.

1041 Lakeshore Boulevard, Incline Village | Credit: Scott Chandler Productions

“We have so many stunning homes in Incline, but when I walked through the front door of this home for the first time and looked out at the lake from the deck, I could hardly catch my breath. It truly hit me that the decision to build on this spot was brilliant. It feels like you are walking into another world when you come through that door,” said listing agent, Christine Perry at Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno.