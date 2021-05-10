Adam Sandler inspires IHOP’s all-you-can-drink milkshakes after viral video

Adam Sandler inspired IHOP to offer all-you-can-drink milkshakes at its Long Island restaurants on May 10, 2021.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WPIX) — IHOP is offering a sweet deal for customers on Long Island: all-you-can-drink milkshakes.

The restaurant chain announced the #MilkshakeMonday promotion on Friday in response to a tweet from Adam Sandler, who was recently the star of a viral video during which an IHOP hostess told the comedian he’d have to wait 30 minutes for a table. Sandler then left the Long Island restaurant instead of waiting.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX reports the hostess later said in a TikTok video that she didn’t recognize the Hollywood star because of his face mask and long beard.

Sandler also tweeted at IHOP setting the record straight on why he left the restaurant.

“For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes,” he said.

In response, IHOP obliged by announcing the all-you-can-drink milkshakes deal at its Long Island locations on Monday, May 10.

Proceeds from the promotion will be donated to Comedy Gives Back, which provides mental health, medical, and crisis support resources to comedians.