Airline fares expected to start dropping by fall

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Air travel demand surged despite an uptick in fares this summer, but some relief may be on the way as experts predict prices to drop by the fall.

As the summer wanes, travel experts expect flight prices to drop below $300 on average this fall.

Domestic airfare prices are up 34% this summer compared to the same time in 2019, according to Hooper, a booking website. International airfare is up an average of 2.5% compared to 2019.

As predicted on Hooper, average domestic fares could decrease by almost $150 in the coming months. The average price of a domestic roundtrip flight is about $348, but by mid-September that average is projected to drop to about $298.

For example, if you booked a round-trip flight from New York to Los Angeles right now, it will cost about $475, according to Hopper. However, if you wait until mid-September, that same flight is expected to cost around $326.

High fuel prices, staffing shortages, increased demand, and fewer seats are all contributing to higher airfare. Yet, experts say you can expect to see those higher prices drop by the fall.

If you plan to travel internationally, a roundtrip flight from Chicago to Paris will cost you about three times more compared to that same flight if you wait to book in October.

Travel experts say if you’re looking to score flight deals, be flexible with your travel plans and travel days, check other airports and airlines and book your flight as soon as possible, as one to three months before your trip is the best time to get the best deal.