Airline industry takes another hit from oil costs

(NewsNation) — The pandemic is by and large over, mask restrictions are dropping like flies and warmer weather is beckoning. What should be a great time to be in the travel industry is now taking a huge hit from spiraling oil prices, which are driving jet fuel costs into the stratosphere.

While a rise in ticket prices of 7 percent every 10 days this time of year is normal because of demand, says travel expert Peter Greenberg, with the fuel surcharges added now that plane ticket is 20 percent higher than last week, and will probably jump another 10 percent next week.

The situation isn’t likely to improve anytime soon. Greenberg anticipates the high fuel prices and attendant surcharges will be with us until after Memorial Day. Airlines update their prices thousands of times a day, and thus they’re able to respond quickly to price changes.

Low-fare carriers are in a much better situation than the legacy carriers like American and Delta, because their cost structure is already set up for cheaper operation. Inevitably, they will have to try and match some of the low-cost airlines’ fares, and thus will be lucky to turn a profit.

While prices are going up, the number of available flights is going down. Allegiant, for example, will be cutting roughly 10 percent of its flights. The legacy carriers had begun cutting flights in 2021 thanks to the pilot shortage, and are likely to continue to do so. Look for more connecting flights and more layovers when you’re traveling.

Finally, Greenberg cautioned that the price increases will soon extend to rental cars and cruise lines. Ships need fuel, and the price you’ll pay for letting the rental car company fill your tank has already rocketed to $10/gallon in some places.