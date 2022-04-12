Almost half of Americans grow their own produce

(NewsNation) — The rising cost of living brought on by inflation has led many Americans to grow their own food.

However, home gardening was booming worldwide, and the trend was happening long before the pandemic.

A new survey by Garden Pals, a community for gardeners, found that 42% of Americans have begun growing their own produce.

If you think your green thumb is good enough to replace some of your trips to the grocery store, you’re not alone. Two-thirds of Americans said they would have no problem growing their food, according to the survey. In addition, more than 60% said they could live off the land if they had to.

In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic created 18.3 million new gardeners, most of whom were millennials, according to the survey.

So, will gardening save you money?

According to the 2021 National Garden Association report, it can yield $600 of produce a year.

Of course, there are risks that pests and other factors could impact your harvest, but overall most people found it was a net saving.

Tomatoes, potatoes and cucumbers are the most popular products people are growing, likely because they all grow well in a small garden or indoors.