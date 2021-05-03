Amazon expands grocery delivery to garages across US

(NewsNation Now) — Amazon Prime members in more than 5,000 cities and towns can order in-garage grocery delivery, after the company announced expansion of the program originally launched in just five cities last November.

The Key by Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery is available wherever Amazon delivers groceries. Eligible Prime members are required to have a compatible garage door opener or myQ Smart Garage Hub to connect the myQ app with Key in order to enable garage access for secure delivery.

For customers who want a visual record of their grocery delivery, they can use a compatible Ring home camera or LiftMaster Smart Garage Camera powered by myQ.

“Customers who tried Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery have loved the service, which is why we’re expanding it to everywhere Amazon offers grocery delivery,” Pete Gerstberger, head of Key by Amazon, said in a statement. “As customers look for more convenience in their daily lives, we’re excited to deliver another service that not only helps them save time, but provides peace of mind knowing that tonight’s dinner is safe in their garage and out of the weather.”

According to a recent survey by Morning Consult commissioned by Amazon, nearly 70% of Americans said grocery delivery is helpful when they don’t have time to go to a grocery store. Of the 54% of Americans who said convenience is the most important benefit, 77% cited saving time as an advantage.

Amazon is also offering a $20 Amazon credit after the first in-garage grocery order for a limited time. For more information, visit Amazon’s website.