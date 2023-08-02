Amazon expands Fresh grocery delivery to non-Prime members

(NewsNation) — Amazon’s Fresh grocery delivery service is now available to people without Prime subscriptions in select U.S. cities, TechCrunch reported.

Non-Prime members will be able to order groceries online from Amazon Fresh stores located in Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Nashville, Tennessee, Phoenix, Portland, Richmond, Sacramento, San Diego, and San Francisco.

The catch is non-Prime members will have to pay a $13.95 fee for orders under $50, a $10.95 fee for orders between $50 and $100 and a $7.95 fee for orders over $100.

“We’re always looking for more ways to make grocery shopping easy, fast, and affordable for all of our customers, and are excited to offer Amazon Fresh grocery delivery to customers without a Prime membership in a dozen U.S. cities,” said Amazon Fresh vice president Claire Peters, in an emailed statement to TechCrunch. “Now even more Amazon customers can benefit from our high-quality grocery experience, with Prime members continuing to save on grocery delivery fees and through exclusive savings on hundreds of items in-store.”

Amazon offers two-hour delivery windows for all orders. However, some customers will be able to select a longer, six-hour delivery window for a reduced fee.