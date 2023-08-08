Amazon announces second Prime Day in October after record sales

FILE – An Amazon Prime cardboard shipping box label is seen March 17, 2023, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(NewsNation) — Amazon is launching another exclusive shopping event in October, only available for Amazon Prime members.

For the second time ever, Prime members in 19 countries will have access to the best Amazon deals of the season, the press release said.

The Prime Big Deal Days will take place in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the UK.

The online retail giant held two Prime Day events in 2022 for the first time. Normally, Amazon only hosts its Prime Days in July.

“We’ll share more details soon as we get closer to the event. We can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season,” Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, wrote in a LinkedIn post announcing the news.

Amazon has yet to announce the days it will be holding the sales event, but the announcement comes as the company saw record sales for this year’s Prime Day, according to a report from TechCrunch.

During the annual two-day sales event, Prime members are offered exclusive deals. This year, members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide, according to a news release.

Adobe Analytics data showed total U.S. online sales across those two days reached $12.7 billion, which is up 6.1% compared to a year ago.

Prime members saved more than $2.5 billion during the two-day event — saving more this year than on anything other Prime Day event, Amazon said in its press release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.