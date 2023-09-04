Americans don’t expect inflation to retreat any time soon

A picture taken on December 7, 2021 in Istanbul shows US dollars banknotes. – Turkey’s annual inflation rate jumped over 20 percent in November, official data showed on December 3, 2021, after a currency crisis last month in which the Turkish lira hit record lows against the dollar. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Americans remain pessimistic about inflation and the economy overall.

That’s the conclusion of the newest wave of the Ipsos Consumer Tracker, which uses surveys to track consumer sentiment.

About 39% of Americans told the pollster that they’re living paycheck to paycheck. Things are worst for younger Americans, with 53% of American adults younger than 35 saying they’re living paycheck to paycheck.

Meanwhile, 40% of Americans think that the prices of goods and services won’t go back down; that’s up from 31% who said the same a year ago, in August 2022.

Among Americans who’ve made considerable purchases in the last six months — such as attending major concerts or flying on commercial airplanes — 58% say they feel prices they’re paying now are higher than they were last year.