Americans don’t expect inflation to retreat any time soon

(NewsNation) — Americans remain pessimistic about inflation and the economy overall.
That’s the conclusion of the newest wave of the Ipsos Consumer Tracker, which uses surveys to track consumer sentiment.
About 39% of Americans told the pollster that they’re living paycheck to paycheck. Things are worst for younger Americans, with 53% of American adults younger than 35 saying they’re living paycheck to paycheck.
Meanwhile, 40% of Americans think that the prices of goods and services won’t go back down; that’s up from 31% who said the same a year ago, in August 2022.
Among Americans who’ve made considerable purchases in the last six months — such as attending major concerts or flying on commercial airplanes — 58% say they feel prices they’re paying now are higher than they were last year.