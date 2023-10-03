Survey: 80% of Americans say financial situation causes high anxiety

(NewsNation) — Eight in 10 Americans cite their current overall financial situation as a cause of high financial anxiety for them, according to an Ipsos poll conducted between June 27th and July 28th, 2023.

Further, the majority of Americans, 82%, have expressed interest in receiving some personal financial information.

Americans are most interested in the following finance topics:

Investment strategies (43%)

Generating additional income streams (37%)

Saving for large purchases (27%)

Budgeting tips (26%)

Debt management (24%)

Causes for Americans’ financial anxiety:

Fear of unknown expenses that may come up (83%)

Housing costs (67%)

Family-related expenses (68%)

Medical expenses (62%)

Credit card debt (50%)

The poll, which was conducted on behalf of BMO Financial Group, took a sample of 2,500 adults aged 18 and over in the United States.