Survey: 80% of Americans say financial situation causes high anxiety

  • The majority of Americans are interested in learning more about finance
  • 83% cite fear of unknown expenses that may come up as a cause for anxiety
  • 67% cite housing costs as a cause for anxiety

(NewsNation) — Eight in 10 Americans cite their current overall financial situation as a cause of high financial anxiety for them, according to an Ipsos poll conducted between June 27th and July 28th, 2023.

Further, the majority of Americans, 82%, have expressed interest in receiving some personal financial information.

Americans are most interested in the following finance topics:

  • Investment strategies (43%)
  • Generating additional income streams (37%)
  • Saving for large purchases (27%)
  • Budgeting tips (26%)
  • Debt management (24%)

Causes for Americans’ financial anxiety:

  • Fear of unknown expenses that may come up (83%)
  • Housing costs (67%)
  • Family-related expenses (68%)
  • Medical expenses (62%)
  • Credit card debt (50%)

The poll, which was conducted on behalf of BMO Financial Group, took a sample of 2,500 adults aged 18 and over in the United States.

