Survey: 80% of Americans say financial situation causes high anxiety

(NewsNation) — Eight in 10 Americans cite their current overall financial situation as a cause of high financial anxiety for them, according to an Ipsos poll conducted between June 27th and July 28th, 2023.
Further, the majority of Americans, 82%, have expressed interest in receiving some personal financial information.
Americans are most interested in the following finance topics:
- Investment strategies (43%)
- Generating additional income streams (37%)
- Saving for large purchases (27%)
- Budgeting tips (26%)
- Debt management (24%)
Causes for Americans’ financial anxiety:
- Fear of unknown expenses that may come up (83%)
- Housing costs (67%)
- Family-related expenses (68%)
- Medical expenses (62%)
- Credit card debt (50%)
The poll, which was conducted on behalf of BMO Financial Group, took a sample of 2,500 adults aged 18 and over in the United States.