Tipping culture declining as Americans grow weary

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA – FEBRUARY 05: Waiters at a café in Innsbruck pour drinks into glasses on February 05, 2022 in Innsbruck, Austria. Austria is phasing in a nationwide vaccination mandate against Covid-19 in three steps. The first phase, already underway, is a grace period to encourage people to get vaccinated and that lasts until March 15. In the second phase police are to begin checking and people still unvaccinated will be fined. In the third phase a central register will allow authorities to send out fines to people not yet vaccinated. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — New data suggests workers are making less in tips than they were last year.

Gusto, a payroll provider, revealed data that shows service workers in non-restaurant leisure and hospitality jobs saw a significant decrease in their tipping.

Through November, workers in those fields made around $1.28 in tips — a drop from the $1.38 in hour they were making a year ago.

That’s a 7% reduction in tips over that time period.

One survey from this past summer showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans now have a negative view of tipping.

41% of people in that survey said they believed “businesses should pay employees better rather than relying so much on tips,” which is customary in many countries outside the U.S. where tipping is less embraced as a custom.