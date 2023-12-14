Tipping culture declining as Americans grow weary

(NewsNation) — New data suggests workers are making less in tips than they were last year.
Gusto, a payroll provider, revealed data that shows service workers in non-restaurant leisure and hospitality jobs saw a significant decrease in their tipping.
Through November, workers in those fields made around $1.28 in tips — a drop from the $1.38 in hour they were making a year ago.
That’s a 7% reduction in tips over that time period.
One survey from this past summer showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans now have a negative view of tipping.
41% of people in that survey said they believed “businesses should pay employees better rather than relying so much on tips,” which is customary in many countries outside the U.S. where tipping is less embraced as a custom.